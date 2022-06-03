ATMA 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock ATMA result 2022 declared

ATMA Result 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has announced the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2022 result today, June 3. The AIMS has declared the ATMA result in the form of the scorecard on the official website- atmaaims.com. Candidates who have appeared in the MBA entrance exam 2022 can check the ATMA MBA result 2022 by using their login credentials such as PID number and password. ATMA MBA entrance exam 2022 was earlier held on May 29.

ATMA 2022 scorecard contains details on candidate's name, sectional marks, and overall percentile. The cut-off varies for all institutes and courses.

ATMA Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- atmaaims.com

On the homepage, click on the “Candidate login” tab

Now, click on the ATMA 2022 exam date

Enter your ATMA PID and password and the required captcha code

Click on the “Login” button

Your ATMA 2022 scorcard will appear on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future reference

ATMA 2022 is a computer-based national-level test held for admissions into the 524 participating colleges offering MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programmes.