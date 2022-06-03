  • Home
  • Education
  • ATMA 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

ATMA 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

ATMA 2022 Result: Candidates who have appeared in the MBA entrance exam 2022 can check the ATMA MBA result 2022 by using their login credentials such as PID number and password.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 3, 2022 1:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ATMA MBA Exam 2022 Result On June 3; How To Check
ATMA Exam 2022 Today; Check Guidelines By Association Of Indian Management Schools
ATMA 2022 Admit Card For May 29 Exam Released; Download Steps Here
ATMA 2022: Registration Process Underway, Check Exam Date, How To Apply
ATMA 2022 Result Declared For February Session; How To Check
ATMA MBA Entrance Exam Tomorrow; Test Day Guidelines, Admit Card Details
ATMA 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
ATMA result 2022 declared
Image credit: Shutterstock

ATMA Result 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has announced the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2022 result today, June 3. The AIMS has declared the ATMA result in the form of the scorecard on the official website- atmaaims.com. Candidates who have appeared in the MBA entrance exam 2022 can check the ATMA MBA result 2022 by using their login credentials such as PID number and password. ATMA MBA entrance exam 2022 was earlier held on May 29.

Latest: ATMA 2022 Cutoff for Top MBA colleges, Check Now

Don't Miss: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting ATMA 2022 Score, Click here

Recommended: New IIMs Place Nearly All MBA Graduates But At Half The Average Salary Of Old Ones. Read More

ATMA 2022 scorecard contains details on candidate's name, sectional marks, and overall percentile. The cut-off varies for all institutes and courses.

ATMA Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website- atmaaims.com
  • On the homepage, click on the “Candidate login” tab
  • Now, click on the ATMA 2022 exam date
  • Enter your ATMA PID and password and the required captcha code
  • Click on the “Login” button
  • Your ATMA 2022 scorcard will appear on the screen
  • Download it and take a print out for future reference

ATMA Result 2022: Direct Link

ATMA 2022 is a computer-based national-level test held for admissions into the 524 participating colleges offering MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programmes.

Click here for more Education News
AIMS Test for Management Admissions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 (Declared) Live: WBBSE 10th Result At Wbresults.nic.in; Two Boys Top
Live | West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 (Declared) Live: WBBSE 10th Result At Wbresults.nic.in; Two Boys Top
West Bengal: Girls Outperform Boys As WBBSE Declare Class 10 Board Results
West Bengal: Girls Outperform Boys As WBBSE Declare Class 10 Board Results
CGSOS Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Chhattisgarh State Open School Class 10, 12 Results At Sos.cg.nic.in
Live | CGSOS Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Chhattisgarh State Open School Class 10, 12 Results At Sos.cg.nic.in
AP SSC Result 2022: Check Release Date And Time
AP SSC Result 2022: Check Release Date And Time
Chhattisgarh Board Announces CG SOS Class 10, 12 Open School Results 2022
Chhattisgarh Board Announces CG SOS Class 10, 12 Open School Results 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................