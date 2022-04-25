  • Home
ATMA 2022: Registration Process Underway, Check Exam Date, How To Apply

The ATMA registration process for the May exam 2022 started on March 1, 2022 and will be continued till May 22, 2022.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 25, 2022 7:09 pm IST

AIMS will conduct ATMA 2022 on May 29, 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The registration process for AIMS Test for Management Admissions, or ATMA 2022 is underway. The Association of Indian Management Schools, or AIMS, will be conducting the ATMA 2022 exam on May 29, 2022. The ATMA registration process for the May exam 2022 started on March 1, 2022 and will be continued till May 22, 2022. The application form for ATMA 2022 is available on the official website- atmaaims.com. Aspirants can go to the website for registering themselves for ATMA 2022.

Though the registration process for ATMA 2022 will be continued till May 22, the payment process for registration will be closed on May 21. Candidates will be able to print their application form till May 24. The ATMA 2022 admit card will be generated on May 26, 2022 by AIMS on the official website. The results of ATMA 2022 will be released on June 3, 2022.

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is meant for admissions to the postgraduate programmes in management such as PGDM, PGDBA, MBA, MCA and also subject to regulations of local universities etc., offered by various institutions or universities.

ATMA 2022 Application Form: Direct Link

ATMA 2022 Application Form: How To Apply

  1. The Payment is accepted from the candidates as per the dates of payment/registration announced on the website.
  2. The Registration fee for ATMA is of Rs 1,600 inclusive of 18 per cent GST and candidates can pay using their credit or debit card only.
  3. The candidate should fill in only his/her details like full name, correct email ID, mobile number and date of birth in the online fee payment form. (Important: candidates should write the correct email ID and date of birth).
  4. After successful registration for the test, the candidate should take one printouts of the filled-in application (registration form). candidate will receive an autogenerated mail to your email address which has the login credentials for the candidate i.e. username and password.
  5. By using her/his login credentials, s/he can print the filled-in registration form or admit card or test result. The hard copy of the test result will not be sent unless otherwise specifically requested.
  6. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided in the Form.
  7. The registration fee, once paid, is not refundable or transferable to other tests under any circumstances.
AIMS Test for Management Admissions

