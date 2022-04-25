ATMA 2022: Registration Process Underway, Check Exam Date, How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock AIMS will conduct ATMA 2022 on May 29, 2022

The registration process for AIMS Test for Management Admissions, or ATMA 2022 is underway. The Association of Indian Management Schools, or AIMS, will be conducting the ATMA 2022 exam on May 29, 2022. The ATMA registration process for the May exam 2022 started on March 1, 2022 and will be continued till May 22, 2022. The application form for ATMA 2022 is available on the official website- atmaaims.com. Aspirants can go to the website for registering themselves for ATMA 2022.

Though the registration process for ATMA 2022 will be continued till May 22, the payment process for registration will be closed on May 21. Candidates will be able to print their application form till May 24. The ATMA 2022 admit card will be generated on May 26, 2022 by AIMS on the official website. The results of ATMA 2022 will be released on June 3, 2022.

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is meant for admissions to the postgraduate programmes in management such as PGDM, PGDBA, MBA, MCA and also subject to regulations of local universities etc., offered by various institutions or universities.

ATMA 2022 Application Form: Direct Link

ATMA 2022 Application Form: How To Apply