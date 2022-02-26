  • Home
  ATMA MBA Entrance Exam Tomorrow; Test Day Guidelines, Admit Card Details

ATMA MBA Entrance Exam Tomorrow; Test Day Guidelines, Admit Card Details

ATMA 2022 will be held as an online test. The test will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 26, 2022 3:30 pm IST

ATMA 2022 tomorrow
New Delhi:

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) will be held tomorrow, February 26. The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) administers ATMA. ATMA 2022 will be held as an online test. The test will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Recommended: Check the List of MBA Colleges in India Accepting ATMA 2021 Score. Click Here.

AIMS has already released the ATMA admit card. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website -- atmaaims.com, and download their admit cards using their personal ID and password. The ATMA admit card has mention of information including date and time of the management admission test, exam day guidelines.

ATMA Admit Card: Direct Link

To accustom the students to the online centre-based exam, the association had also allowed the students to appear for mock tests.

ATMA 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

Along with the ATMA 2022 admit card, candidates will be required to carry ID proof

Applicants will have to reach the exam centre before the reporting time to avoid last-minute rush

Candidates will have to carry sanitiser, wear mask

AIMS Test for Management Admissions
