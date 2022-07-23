ATMA 2022 July Session Exam Tomorrow; Important Checklist For Candidates

Image credit: Representational/ Careers360 ATMA 2022 will be held on July 24

ATMA 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will conduct the AIMS Test for Management Admissions, ATMA 2022 tomorrow, July 24. ATMA 2022 will be held as a centre-based online test, and will be held for a duration of three hours. The exam will contain Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). In the exam paper, there will be 180 questions and students have to click on the right answer in the MCQs mode. ATMA 2022 exam will have negative markings.

ATMA 2022 admit card is available on the official website- atmaaims.com, candidates can download the hall ticket using ID and password. Candidates can appear in the ATMA exam 2022 following COVID-19 guidelines; they need to wear face mask, carry hand sanitisers and should follow the social distancing guidelines.

ATMA 2022: Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

Considering COVID-19 pandemic situations, candidates need to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines. They need to carry sanitisers, face mask at the exam centre and should follow the social distancing guidelines Candidates must carry admit card, they will not be allowed without hall ticket at the exam centre. They must carry valid ID proofs at the exam centre Reach exam centres at least 30 minutes before the allotted time Do not wear any jewellery and do not carry any electronic gadgets- mobile phones, watches, calculators inside the exam centre.

ATMA result 2022 will be announced on July 29. AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is a national-level entrance exam conducted three to four times a year by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) for admissions to MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating B-Schools other than IIMs.