  • Home
  • Education
  • ATMA 2022 Result Declared For February Session; How To Check

ATMA 2022 Result Declared For February Session; How To Check

ATMA Result 2022: All the candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result by entering their login credentials- user ID and password at the official portal- atmaaims.com

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 4, 2022 12:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

ATMA MBA Entrance Exam Tomorrow; Test Day Guidelines, Admit Card Details
ATMA 2021: AIMS To Announce May Session Result Today
ATMA Admit Card Released For May Session
Management Entrance Exam, ATMA, Result Declared; Direct Link
MBA Entrance Exam, ATMA, Result To Be Declared On May 4
ATMA MBA Entrance Test On May 30; Register By May 23
ATMA 2022 Result Declared For February Session; How To Check
Check ATMA result 2022 at atmaaims.com
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ATMA Result 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools has released the February session result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2022) on Friday, March 4. All the candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result by entering their login credentials- user ID and password at the official portal- atmaaims.com.

Recommended: Check the List of MBA Colleges in India Accepting ATMA 2021 Score. Click Here.

The ATMA 2022 result contains details such as candidate name, sectional marks, and overall percentile. ATMA was earlier held on February 26.

ATMA Result 2022: Steps To Check

All the candidates who appeared in the online test can follow the steps listed below to download the result:

  1. Go to the official website- atmaaims.com
  2. Go to the “Candidate Login” section
  3. Choose the exam and enter the login credentials
  4. ATMA result will be displayed on the computer screen.
  5. Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

ATMA is conducted multiple times in a year for admissions into the 524 participating colleges offering MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programmes.

Click here for more Education News
AIMS Test for Management Admissions MBA Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana To Set Up Nursing Colleges In 6 Districts
Haryana To Set Up Nursing Colleges In 6 Districts
ICSE, ISC Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Maharashtra HSC Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams In March
Live | ICSE, ISC Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Maharashtra HSC Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams In March
Board Exams 2022 Updates: CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited, State Board Exams In March
Board Exams 2022 Updates: CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited, State Board Exams In March
Board Exams 2022 Updates: CISCE Semester 2 Time Tables Released; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week
Board Exams 2022 Updates: CISCE Semester 2 Time Tables Released; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................