ATMA 2022 Result Declared For February Session; How To Check

ATMA Result 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools has released the February session result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2022) on Friday, March 4. All the candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result by entering their login credentials- user ID and password at the official portal- atmaaims.com.

The ATMA 2022 result contains details such as candidate name, sectional marks, and overall percentile. ATMA was earlier held on February 26.

ATMA Result 2022: Steps To Check

All the candidates who appeared in the online test can follow the steps listed below to download the result:

Go to the official website- atmaaims.com Go to the “Candidate Login” section Choose the exam and enter the login credentials ATMA result will be displayed on the computer screen. Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

ATMA is conducted multiple times in a year for admissions into the 524 participating colleges offering MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programmes.