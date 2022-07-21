ATMA 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct link, Steps To Download

ATMA 2022 admit card out

ATMA Admit Card 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has issued the admit card for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) July 2022 session today, July 21. The ATMA 2022 admit card is available on the official website-- atmaaims.com. Candidates can download the hall ticket for ATMA July 2022 using their PID and password.

Recommended: ATMA Previous Year Question/ Sample Papers. Free Download Latest: ATMA 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers. Check Now Don't Miss: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting ATMA 2022 Score, Click here Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting MBA/PGDM Applications. Click Here

ALSO READ | JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Today; What To Check After Downloading JEE Session 2 Hall Ticket

The AIMA admit card 2022 contain details such as the name of the candidate, roll number, exam date and time, location, photo, signature, and instructions for test day.

The Association of Indian Management Schools will conduct the ATMA exam 2022 for the July session on July 24. The ATMA 2022 will be held as a centre-based online test.

ATMA Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website-- atmaaims.com.

On the homepage, click on the "ATMA Candidates Login" link.

From the drop-down menu, select "July 24, 2022" exam option.

Enter your PID and password.

Your ATMA admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

ATMA Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is a national-level entrance exam conducted three to four times a year by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) for admissions to MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating B-Schools other than IIMs.