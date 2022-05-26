ATMA 2022 Admit Card For May 29 Exam Released; Download Steps Here

ATMA admit card released for May 29 exam

The Association of Indian Management Schools, or AIMS, has released the ATMA 2022 admit card for the May 29 exam in online mode. Students applying for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) can download their admit cards by logging in at the website -- atmaaims.com. To download the ATMA admit card 2022, candidates have to provide login details including dates of exam and password. ATMA is a national-level test conducted for admissions to MBA programmes in B-Schools across India.

ATMA 2022 on May 29 will be held in online mode. Applicants will be required to carry the ATMA admit card and a self-declaration form. AIMS has also provided the the candidates with mock test links to accustom the students with the exam pattern of ATMA.

“Use PID and Password to check Mock/ Dry run details, Re-print Registration Form, Print Admit Card and Print Result,” a statement on the atmaaims.com said.

ATMA 2022 Admit Card: How To Download?

STEP 1: Visit atmaaims.com

STEP 2: On the Home Page, go to Candidate Login

STEP 3: Insert the login credentials in the spaces provided

STEP 4: Submit and download ATMA Card

The ATMA admit card mentions the roll numbers of the candidates. The details including exam link will be sent to the registered email addresses.