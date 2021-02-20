ATMA 2021 Result Declared For February Session; Direct Link

  • Home
Association of Indian Management Schools has released the February session result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2021) on February 19, 2021, in an online mode.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 20, 2021 1:55 pm IST

New Delhi:

Association of Indian Management Schools has released the February session result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2021) on February 19, 2021, in an online mode. All the candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result by entering their login credentials- user ID and password at the official portal- atmaaims.com.

ATMA is conducted multiple times in a year for admissions into the 524 participating colleges offering MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programmes. For the February session, the examination was held on February 14.

The ATMA 2021 result contains details such as candidate name, sectional marks, and overall percentile.

ATMA Result 2021: How To Download

All the candidates who appeared in the online test can follow the steps listed below to download the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website- atmaaims.com

Step 2: Go to the “Candidate Login” section.

Step 3: Choose the exam and enter the login credentials

Step 4: ATMA result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

