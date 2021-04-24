ATMA 2021 MBA Entrance Test Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines

Image credit: Shutterstock ATMA April 2021 will be held tomorrow in remote proctored mode

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) will be conducted tomorrow, April 25. The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS), the administering body of ATMA, will conduct the management admission test in remote-proctored mode in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and keeping the safety of students in mind. Applicants seeking admission to management programmes can take the test from home by arranging a personal computer with a webcam and a good internet connection. The test will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm and candidates will be required to login at 1:30 pm.

AIMS has already released the ATMA admit card for April 2021 session. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website, atmaaims.com, and download their admit cards using their personal ID and password. The ATMA admit card has mention of information including date and time of the management admission test, exam day guidelines, ATMA time slot and candidates’ roll number. The details including exam link will be sent to the registered email addresses.

ATMA 2021 April Exam Day Guidelines

Students have to keep certain documents ready on the day of the online home-based remote-proctored ATMA exam. Aspirants taking the ATMA 2021 exam have to keep the admit card, a valid ID proof during the test.

Since the management admission test, ATMA, will be held in AI and live proctored home-based mode, candidates have to make sure that their systems are lag-free and they do not face any technical problems during the online test. Web browsers including Mozilla 3.0 and above, Internet Explorer 8 and above, Google Chrome 3.0 and Safari (for iOS) can be used. Students will be required to keep the video and mic on throughout the exam duration.

If the test stops in between, the association have asked the students to re-login after three to four minutes. The test will resume from where it stopped.

For any technical assistance, contact the helpdesk number which is printed on the admit card. In case the line busy, call up again after 5 minutes.

The ‘submit’ button for the live exam will appear only after two hours of start. During the live exams, any attempt of malpractice or cheating and impersonation will be strictly dealt with, and the result will not be declared.

To accustom the students to the online remote proctored exam, the association had also allowed the students to appear for mock tests.