ATMA 2021 MBA entrance exam today

The Association of Indian Management Schools will be holding the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2021) today in remote-proctored mode at www.atmaaims.com. The test will be conducted from 2 pm to 5pm and the candidates will have to login at 1:30 pm. They have been allowed to take the exam from home if they have access to a computer system with a webcam and stable internet connection or else they could choose to appear from an exam centre. To login the test window, candidates will have to enter their roll number given on the ATMA admit card.

Steps To Login ATMA Test Window

Step 1 Visit the official website www.atmaaims.com

Step 2 Click on candidate’s login and select exam, enter PID and password

Step 3 Candidates’ will be directed to the test window

Step 4 Read exam-day instructions and then start the test

Step 5 A timer would begin on the window, the candidates’ must ensure that their webcam is working to allow the examiners to monitor them. Click on the submit tab after completing the test.

ATMA Marking Scheme

The ATMA 2021 candidates will be given one mark for each correct and answer. They will lose 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

Those who qualify ATMA 2021 will have to appear for personal interview and group discussion. Those with a prior work experience will be given priority.

The ATMA 2021 results will be announced on April 30. The candidates will have to login their online portal to know their qualifying status and access their ATMA score card.

AIMS had already conducted ATMA mock tests or dry runs on April 23 and 24 to make candidates aware about the login system and test pattern.