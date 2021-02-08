ATMA 2021: MBA Entrance Exam Registration Window To Close Today

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will be closing the online registration process for the February session of AIMS Test for Management Admissions or ATMA today. The registered MBA candidates who had already paid the fee for the entrance test can complete their registration process by uploading all the required documents at the official website atmaaims.com. The last date to pay the ATMA application fee was February 7, 2021.

Direct link to ATMA registration window

The ATMA admit card will be released on February 10 and ATMA 2021 exam will be held on February 14, 2021.

ATMA is conducted multiple times in an year for admissions into the participating colleges offering the MBA programmes. ATMA 2021 will be conducted as an AI and Live human proctored home-based online test.

Steps to fill the online ATMA 2021 application





Step 1 - Visit the official website atmaaims.com

Step 2 - Click on ‘ATMA Exam Registration Link’

Step 3- Enter the PID and password

Step 4- Enter personal details including the contact and qualification details and post qualification experience

Step 5- Choose the city in which the candidates are willing to give the test. They can fill up to three options. They are most likely to be allotted the first option.

Step 6- Upload photograph in JPEG format and the documents in the PDF format

Step 7- Submit the ATMA application form and take a printout for future reference

Note, that ATMA candidates can only take the ATMA application form print out until February 9.

ATMA 2021 paper pattern

ATMA 2021 will be a three-hour long paper divided into the following sections sections-- two parts of each Analytical reasoning, Verbal ability, Quantitative ability. Each section will have 30 questions and the total number of questions will be 180.

The entrance examination will have a negative marking of 0.25 marks.