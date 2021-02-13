ATMA 2021: Exam Day Guidelines, Key Points

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions, or ATMA, will be held tomorrow, February 14. The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS), the administering body of ATMA, will conduct the management admission test in remote-proctored mode in view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation and keeping the safety of students in mind. Students seeking admission to management programmes can take the test from home by arranging a personal computer with a webcam and a good internet connection.

AIMS has already released the ATMA admit card 2021. The ATMA admit card has mention of information including date and time of the management admission test, exam day guidelines, ATMA time slot and candidates’ roll number. The details including exam link will be sent to the registered email addresses.

ATMA February 14, 2021 Admit Card

ATMA 2021 Exam Day Guidelines

Students have to keep certain documents ready on the day of the online home-based remote-proctored ATMA exam. Aspirants taking the ATMA 2021 exam have to keep the admit card, a valid ID proof during the test.

Since the management admission test, ATMA, will be held in AI and live proctored home-based mode, candidates have to make sure that their systems are lag-free and they do not face any technical problems during the online test. Web browsers including Mozilla 3.0 and above, Internet Explorer 8 and above, Google Chrome 3.0 and Safari (for iOS) can be used.