ATMA 2021: AIMS Releases Application Form; Apply By February 7

AIMS releases application form for ATMA 2021

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the application form for AIMS test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2021 February session on its official website. The last date for submission of applications is February 7, 2021. The application fee for ATMA 2021 is Rs 1298. The postgraduate management examination will be held in two phases on May 30 and July 25, 2021. The aspirants can register here. The ATMA 2021 admit card will be released on February 10.

Steps to register for ATMA 2021

Candidates must visit ATMA 2021 official website.

Fill ATMA 2021 application form with personal details including name, date of birth, address and educational qualifications.

Upload required documents including passport size photograph

Enter choices for the location of the entrance examination and register.

The ATMA is held four times a year to gain admission into more than 740 business schools across the country. ATMA 2020 was held on July 6. Earlier on December 14 the Maharashtra government declared that ATMA will no longer be considered for MBA admissions 2021 onward.