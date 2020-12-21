  • Home
ATMA 2021: AIMS Releases Application Form; Apply By February 7

ATMA 2021: The postgraduate management examination will be held in two phases on May 30 and July 25, 2021.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 21, 2020 3:53 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

AIMS releases application form for ATMA 2021
New Delhi:

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the application form for AIMS test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2021 February session on its official website. The last date for submission of applications is February 7, 2021. The application fee for ATMA 2021 is Rs 1298. The postgraduate management examination will be held in two phases on May 30 and July 25, 2021. The aspirants can register here. The ATMA 2021 admit card will be released on February 10.

Steps to register for ATMA 2021

  • Candidates must visit ATMA 2021 official website.

  • Fill ATMA 2021 application form with personal details including name, date of birth, address and educational qualifications.

  • Upload required documents including passport size photograph

  • Enter choices for the location of the entrance examination and register.

The ATMA is held four times a year to gain admission into more than 740 business schools across the country. ATMA 2020 was held on July 6. Earlier on December 14 the Maharashtra government declared that ATMA will no longer be considered for MBA admissions 2021 onward.

AIMS Test for Management Admissions ATMA Result
