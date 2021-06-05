  • Home
  • ATMA 2021: AIMS To Announce May Session Result Today

Association of Indian Management Institutes (AIMS) will announce the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA), held on May 30, 2021, today.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 5, 2021 9:36 am IST

ATMA 2021 May result will be declared today
New Delhi:

Association of Indian Management Institutes (AIMS) will announce the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA), held on May 30, 2021, today. ATMA is one of the six national tests recognized by the Education Ministry, AICTE, and GOI for admission to management institutes. To check the ATMA result, candidates need to login to the official website- atmaaims.com- using their personal ID and password.

UPDATE: ITM Business School PGDM Applications Open. Apply here

Candidates who qualify the test can apply to 524 different management institutes which accept ATMA score as qualifying criteria. ATMA is conducted multiple times a year for admissions MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programmes.

There may be successive selection procedures at the respective institutes where a candidate chooses to apply.

The score card is an important document that may be required during the selection procedure of different institutes participating in ATMA.

How To Check Result

Step 1: Go to ATMA official website- atmaaims.com

Step 2: Click on the May session result tab. This tab is for candidates who registered for the test conducted on May 30.

Step 3: Click on the link which says Login for Candidates.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials.

Step 5: Check your result and download your score card.

AIMS Test for Management Admissions
