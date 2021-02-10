ATMA 2021 Admit Card Released; Exam On February 14

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the ATMA 2021 admit card in online mode. Students taking the AIMS Test for Management Admissions, or ATMA, on February 14 can download their ATMA admit cards by logging in at the website -- www.atmaaims.com. To download the ATMA admit card, candidates have to provide login credentials including dates of exam and password.

ATMA 2021 will be held in online mode in a remote-proctored manner in view of the present COVID-19 situation and keeping the safety of students in mind.

ATMA 2021 Admit Card -- Direct Link

ATMA is a national-level test held for admissions to MBA programmes in B-Schools across India. The candidates have to take a mandatory mock test ahead of the ATMA 2021 test on February 11. Students can login at the website with the credentials and appear for the mock test. ATMA 2021 in remote-proctored mode will be held on February 14, 2021.

ATMA Admit Card: How To Download?

STEP 1: Visit www.atmaaims.com

STEP 2: On the Home Page, go to Candidate Login

STEP 3: Insert the login credentials in the spaces provided

STEP 4: Submit and download ATMA 2021 Card

The ATMA admit card mentions the roll numbers of the candidates. The details including exam link will be sent to the registered email addresses.