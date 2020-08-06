  • Home
ATMA 2020 Admit Card Released; Check How To Download

ATMA 2020 will be held in remote-proctored mode. Students have to take a mandatory demo test today before 11 pm.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 6, 2020 3:39 pm IST

ATMA Admit Card Released; Exam On August 7
New Delhi:

The Association of Indian Management Schools, or AIMS, has released the ATMA 2020 admit card in online mode. Students applying for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions, or ATMA, can download their admit cards by logging in at the website -- www.atmaaims.com. To download the ATMA admit card, candidates have to provide login credentials including dates of exam and password.

ATMA, a national-level test, is held for admissions to MBA programmes in B-Schools across India.

ATMA 2020 will be held in online mode in a remote-proctored manner “in view of the present COVID situation and keeping your [students’] safety in mind’.

ATMA Admit Card: How To Download?

STEP 1: Visit https://www.atmaaims.com/

STEP 2: On the Home Page, go to Candidate Login

STEP 3: Insert the login credentials in the spaces provided

STEP 4: Submit and download ATMA Card

The ATMA admit card mentions the roll numbers of the candidates. The details including exam link will be sent to the registered email addresses.

The exam conducting body has allowed the candidates to take a mandatory demo test ahead of the ATMA 2020 test. Students can login at the website with the credentials and appear for the demo test. ATMA 2020 in remote-proctored mode is scheduled to be conducted on August 7, 2020.

“Demo link will be deactivated on 6th August @ 11 pm,” read a statement at the website.

