'Atleast Decide': Students Seek Clarity Over JEE Main, NEET Application Form Release Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the NEET application form and announce the JEE Main dates for the pending April and May session exams.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 7, 2021 4:35 pm IST

Students seek clarity over JEE Main exam dates, NEET application form
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the NEET application form and announce the JEE Main dates for the pending April and May sessions. Students uncertain of the JEE Main dates and NEET application form have been anxious and awaiting a decision on the exam schedules. Many have also taken to Twitter to express their agony. While most students want the JEE Main and NEET be cancelled, several others want the entrance exams to be held.

While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is held as the sole examination for admission to undergraduate medical exam, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses.

The administering body, NTA, has already conducted the two sessions of JEE Main this year, the first in February and the second on March. The April and May session had to be postponed considering the upsurge of Covid cases during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

NTA has activated the NEET 2021 official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET application form 2021 along with the information brochure is expected to be released soon, a statement on the NTA website said. NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 1.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a student in a social media post said: “Sir...plz decide about the JEE Main and NEET. And SIR ..plz do not cancel these entrance exams.”

Another student urging postponement said: “At least take a decision, don’t leave us hanged like this, we are getting anxious.”

Seeking clarification and expressing agony, a student posted: Are we, the students look like a Robot to you?..ur silence,making us more stressed and it effect both effect us mentally and physically. Don't u feel sir? It should be postponed.”

JEE Main 2021
