Atal Rankings ARIIA 2020 Announced, IIT Madras Best Institute, KIIT Best Private University

Indian Institute of Madras, or IIT Madras again topped the rankings of Best Centrally Funded Institutions. In the category of private institutions, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, or KIIT, Odisha has emerged as winners.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 18, 2020 11:54 am IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: IIT Madras
New Delhi:

The Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, on August 18 announced the result of Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements, or ARIIA 2020. In Atal ranking 2020, Indian Institute of Madras, or IIT Madras again topped the rankings of Best Centrally Funded Institutions. In the category of private institutions, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, or KIIT, Odisha has emerged as winners.

For the first time, ARIIA 2020 rankings had a special prize category for women only higher educational institutions.

ARIIA 2020: Category-Wise Atal Ranking 2020 Winners

1) Centrally Funded Institutions: Indian Institute of Technology Madras

2) Women (only higher educational institutions): Avinashilingam Institute For Home Science And Higher Education For Women

3) Private Institutions: S R Engineering College

4) Private/Deemed Universities: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

5) State-Funded Autonomous Institutions: College of Engineering Pune

6) State-Funded Universities: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

ARIIA is an initiative by the Ministry of Education (MoE) which is implemented by AICTE and Ministry’s Innovation Cell, Government of India.

The objective or ARIIA 2020 is to rank higher education institutions and universities in India as per Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Startup, and Development amongst faculty and students.

