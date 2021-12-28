Atal Ranking Of Institutions On Innovation Achievements 2021 To Be Announced Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com ARIIA 2021 will be announced on December 29

ARIIA 2021: The Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 will be virtually announced on Wednesday (December 29) by Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar. ARIIA 2021 rankings will be announced in nine separate categories which includes Centrally funded technical institutions- state universities, state standalone technical colleges, private universities, private standalone technical colleges, non-technical government and private universities and institutions.

This year 1,438 institutions (including all IITs, NITs, IISc, etc.) participated as compared 674 HEIs during the second edition of ARIIA (ARIIA-2020) last year. "This is more than double as compared to 2nd edition and approximately 4 times as compared to the first edition," Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer of Ministry of Education said. He said that the first edition of the ARIIA was launched in 2018 and it has given huge impetus for developing innovation ecosystem in the higher education institutes (HEIs).

The joint initiative of @EduMinOfIndia & AICTE, Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 will be virtually announced by the MoS @Drsubhassarkar tomorrow (29th Dec 2021).

Link: https://t.co/TlIzGQPhLI — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) December 28, 2021

AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe highlighted that India is constantly improving on Global Innovation Index (GII) ranking and has now moved upward to 46th position in 2021 from 81st in 2015. "AICTE firmly believes that in coming years, our technical institutes will become fountainhead of next generation technology driven start-ups if we can create a vibrant Innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem. ARIIA ranking is a major attempt in that direction," the chairman said. "We have also emerged as world’s third largest startup hub but still we have huge scope for improvement," he added.

ARIIA is a very unique joint initiative of Ministry of Education and AICTE to systematically rank higher educational institutions in India on indicators related to Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship Development amongst students and faculty. ARIIA critically evaluate institutions on parameters like patent filing and granted, number of registered students and faculty startups, fund generation by incubated startups, specialised infrastructure created by institutions to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, etc.