Atal Incubation Centre Launched At Goa Institute of Management

The Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has inaugurated a new Atal Incubation Centre at the Goa Institute of Management (GIM). The new incubation centre will conduct an eight-week 'Goa invest-a-thon' across Goa to attract investment for Goa-based start-ups, by facilitating access to Founders of start-up ventures to leading Investors. Rajesh Joshi will be Chief Executive Officer of the incubation facility.

The aim of Goa invest-a-thon is to enable investments in startups in Goa. Goan startups looking to raise up to Rs. 1 crore in investment are eligible to participate in the event.

The invest-a-thon will also have an eight-week programme on sensitising and educating high networth individuals and investors in Goa about the startup ecosystem and attracting investors to the state.

The Chief Minister inaugurated four new programmes 'iMagic',which will help identify entrepreneurial talent in Goa and harness this talent by offering access to knowledge and mentors, '(S4S)3' is a programme aimed at making startups sustainable, scalable and to provide support to social impact startups, 'We-nurture' programme is aimed at nurturing women micro-entrepreneurs with the help of corporate partners and 'RIVER', a one-year programme for entrepreneurs in-residence to work on an idea, create startups and make them scalable ventures.

Prof Ajit Parulekar, Director, GIM said, “Since its inception, AICGIM has served as an active knowledge and resource catalyst for the development of promising entrepreneurs and had aided in accelerating the growth of early stage organizations from ideation to marketplace success. Goa has a progressive startup policy. The state offers all the elements required to create an ideal startup ecosystem.”

“With Rajesh Joshi at the helm of affairs at the incubation centre, we are poised to offer the much-needed impetus to the start-up community in Goa”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Goa was well on its way to becoming a preferred destination for startups and the AIC-GIM could play a key role in encouraging and facilitating entrepreneurship as an alternate career option for young men and women.

AIC-GIM is a startup incubator which was started in 2018. Atal Incubation Centres are aimed to create world class incubation facilities across various parts of India with suitable physical infrastructure in terms of capital equipment and operating facilities, coupled with the availability of sectoral experts for mentoring the start-ups, business planning support, access to seed capital, industry partners, trainings and other relevant components required for encouraging innovative start-ups. They are being launched under the Atal Innovation Mission under the NITI Aayog.