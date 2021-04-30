At SRM University, 92% Students From First Batch Bag Job Offers

  • Home
At SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), also known as SRM University, 92 per cent of students from the first batch have secured job offers in the first placement drive.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 30, 2021 1:52 pm IST

About 500 recruiters participated in SRM university placement drive
Image credit: SRM University
New Delhi:

At SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), also known as SRM University, 92 per cent of students from the first batch have secured job offers in the first placement drive. About 500 recruiters participated in the placement process and the highest annual salary of Rs 29.5 lakh and an average salary of Rs 6.2 lakh was offered.

Over 57 per cent of offers were made in the ‘Super Dream and Dream’ categories. The placement drive is still going on and efforts are being made to get all the students placed, as per a statement issued by the university.

Ritika Katragadda, a final-year student in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, secured the highest pay package. She said: "Though we were the first graduating batch of SRMAP, the outstanding experience in the past four years in academics and placement training made us so confident that we cracked the long hiring process with ease."

MS Vivekanandan, Assistant Director, CR&CS said: “The thoughtfully crafted training sessions, in close coordination with industry and corporate experts, rigorous aptitude tests, mock interview rounds help students to excel in the interviews and placement rounds."

