At Mizoram University’s 16th Convocation, President Ram Nath Kovind Confers Degrees To Over 7,800 Students

Image credit: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn President of India confers degrees to Mizoram University graduates

The Mizoram University held the 16th convocation today, May 5. As part of the Mizoram University convocation, President of India Ram Nath Kovind conferred degrees to 7,832 students. As many as 38 Gold Medals are also awarded during the Mizoram University convocation.

Congratulating the students receiving degrees and awards at the ceremony, President Ram Nath Kovind said: “I am told that out of 7832 students who have been awarded degrees today, about 4700 are girl students which is more than 50 per cent. Also out of 38 gold medals awarded today, 23 of them have been won by girls. It is a shining example of women’s excellence.”

“I feel very happy to be in this beautiful state of Mizoram. The campus of Mizoram University reminds me of the educational institutions of the ancient times which were close to nature providing an appropriate learning ambience to the students,” the President added.

Mr Kovind also appreciated the initiatives of the Mizoram University taken by the university to promote innovation and transform it into enterprise, saying that this is the key to bring about change in our society and economy.

To enable India meet its global commitments, the state governments should also adopt SDGs as their priorities, the President said adding that “I compliment the people of Mizoram along with the people of Sikkim and Tripura for generating the least plastic waste as per a study by NITI Aayog. This is a good example of responsible consumption and production.”