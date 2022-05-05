  • Home
  • Education
  • At Mizoram University’s 16th Convocation, President Ram Nath Kovind Confers Degrees To Over 7,800 Students

At Mizoram University’s 16th Convocation, President Ram Nath Kovind Confers Degrees To Over 7,800 Students

As part of the Mizoram University convocation, President of India Ram Nath Kovind conferred degrees to 7,832 students. As many as 38 Gold Medals are also awarded during the Mizoram University convocation.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 5, 2022 7:16 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Mizoram University Students Trek Uphill To Give Online Exam
Gurugram University Launches Digital Library
MBBS Students Must Complete Internships In Same Institute, Says MUHS
Classes Will Commence From July In Six New Nursing Colleges Of Haryana: Chief Secretary
Haryana: Government Degree College To Be Set Up In Gurugram
IIT Kharagpur, Virginia Tech Ties Up To Launch Certification Course In Business Analytics And AI
At Mizoram University’s 16th Convocation, President Ram Nath Kovind Confers Degrees To Over 7,800 Students
President of India confers degrees to Mizoram University graduates
Image credit: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn
New Delhi:

The Mizoram University held the 16th convocation today, May 5. As part of the Mizoram University convocation, President of India Ram Nath Kovind conferred degrees to 7,832 students. As many as 38 Gold Medals are also awarded during the Mizoram University convocation.

Congratulating the students receiving degrees and awards at the ceremony, President Ram Nath Kovind said: “I am told that out of 7832 students who have been awarded degrees today, about 4700 are girl students which is more than 50 per cent. Also out of 38 gold medals awarded today, 23 of them have been won by girls. It is a shining example of women’s excellence.”

“I feel very happy to be in this beautiful state of Mizoram. The campus of Mizoram University reminds me of the educational institutions of the ancient times which were close to nature providing an appropriate learning ambience to the students,” the President added.

Mr Kovind also appreciated the initiatives of the Mizoram University taken by the university to promote innovation and transform it into enterprise, saying that this is the key to bring about change in our society and economy.

To enable India meet its global commitments, the state governments should also adopt SDGs as their priorities, the President said adding that “I compliment the people of Mizoram along with the people of Sikkim and Tripura for generating the least plastic waste as per a study by NITI Aayog. This is a good example of responsible consumption and production.”

Click here for more Education News
Mizoram University

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper, Other Details
ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper, Other Details
CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam, ISC Economics 2022 LIVE : Term 2 Paper Review And Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam, ISC Economics 2022 LIVE : Term 2 Paper Review And Analysis, Answer Key
CBSE Term 2 Exam: Class 12 Chemistry Paper Pattern, Sample Question, Guidelines
CBSE Term 2 Exam: Class 12 Chemistry Paper Pattern, Sample Question, Guidelines
Gurugram University Launches Digital Library
Gurugram University Launches Digital Library
KCET 2022: Last Day To Apply For Karnataka CET Today; Here’s How To Apply
KCET 2022: Last Day To Apply For Karnataka CET Today; Here’s How To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................