At Least One College Will Be Set Up In Each Minority-Dominated Area Of Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that his government plans to establish at least one college in each minority-dominated area in the state, with a special focus on women's education.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 22, 2022 7:46 pm IST

Guwahati:

Similar thrust will also be put on areas inhabited mostly by tribal people and tea tribes, Sarma said while replying to a discussion during the Member's Hour in Assam Assembly.

Similar thrust will also be put on areas inhabited mostly by tribal people and tea tribes, Sarma said while replying to a discussion during the Member's Hour in Assam Assembly.

After listening to different problems in different constituencies raised by the MLAs, he said, "Our aim is to introduce general education in place of madrassa education in the minority-dominated areas." "My plan is to open at least one college in all minority-dominated areas, with special attention on women's education. There should be a lot of schools and colleges in minority areas," he said.

The tribal areas and places inhabited by tea tribes will also see similar thrust from the government in the education sector, Mr Sarma said.

"We will sit and prepare a roadmap in this direction. We will see how many schools and colleges are required in these areas," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government will be setting up one model school in every assembly constituency.

He said that the government is working in a 'saturation model', targeting to complete whatever task it sets forth to do.

"After we have compiled the list of people who have benefited from our schemes in an area, we will set forth to ensure that those eligible, who were left out, are also brought under its fold.

"We will try to ensure that maximum eligible people get benefits and the saturation point in each scheme is reached," Mr Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said that the government is working towards 'standardisation' in all its procedures to ensure greater transparency and quicker execution.

"Transformation (of the state) will be only possible if we come out of our old mentality. The way we are progressing, I am hopeful that Assam will see a big change in five years," he said.

Mr Sarma also informed the House that the government is reducing the quantum of discretionary funds, like the MLA development fund, as it brings in "privilege" in the system.

He, however, asserted that most of schemes across the departments are implemented as per suggestions of the MLAs, thereby practically infusing more money in the respective constituencies than the amount designated for the MLA area development fund.

