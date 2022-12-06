At JNU, Equality And Integrity Are Practised With Inclusion, Innovation: Vice-Chancellor

Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is the most liberating space in the country because here equality and integrity are practised with inclusion and innovation, Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said on Tuesday. Speaking at an event organised on Dr BR Ambedkar's death anniversary, she called him the "greatest moderniser of modern India".

"Most of us are here thanks to the ideas of Ambedkar on equality and inclusion. These ideas are being implemented by our visionary Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)," Vice-Chancellor said. "What do we learn here at JNU? What do we teach here at JNU? JNU is the most liberating space in India because we practice equality with inclusion and integrity with innovation. We have also named our central library after Babasaheb because he was the greatest moderniser of modern India," she said.

JNU organised 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas' to commemorate the contributions of Ambedkar, especially in the areas of social inclusion, equality and equity for all. Rector Satish Chandra Garkoti said JNU is a premier university and is continuously working to fulfil the dream of Ambedkar that is equality of education for all.

Ambedkar's dream of equality for all will be realised only when women from across communities and religions have equal rights, Central University of Haryana pro-Vice Chancellor Sushma Yadav said. National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairperson Vijay Sampla stressed on the need to remember that Ambedkar is to be revered as one of the greatest leaders even in the 21st century.