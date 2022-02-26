At DU 98th Convocation, Rajnath Singh Confers Degrees To Over 1.73 Lakh Students

DU 98th convocation held today, Rajnath Singh addressed students

The University of Delhi (DU) held the 98th convocation today, February 26. As part of the DU convocation, Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh conferred digital degrees to over 1.73 lakh students. DU Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh said that this year 802 students have obtained PhD degree from DU, which is the highest ever in the history of the university. The Vice-Chancellor said that 50 students were awarded degrees in Doctor of Medicine / Master of Surgery. The event was also telecast live on the University of Delhi website -- du.ac.in.

As many as 1,73,443 students were awarded digital degrees. As per a university statement, the digital degrees have been made available through the software “Samarth e-Governance” Block Chain Technology that has been developed by DU. In addition, 158 students received 197 gold medals, with some getting more than one gold medal.

Congratulating all students receiving degrees and awards at the ceremony, Rajnath Singh said that Delhi University will be completing its centenary shortly, and during these 100 years, the university has established its credentials across the world.

Noting that DU is the only university where the colleges bear the names of great entities and personalities across ancient, medieval and modern ages, the Defence Minister also said that the alumni of Delhi University have spread across the world and have been successful in every sphere, instilling a sense of pride in their alma mater.

Recalling the ancient roots of the word “Deekshant” (Convocation) in the Taittiriya Upanishad, Rajnath Singh highlighted the importance of values to education. He added that as the students step out into the world, they will have new avenues of learning. He further said that every body of knowledge has an applied aspect just like every theory has an applied science. He urged students to commit to working with their skill set in an applied mode in every field.

Underlining the significance of values in life, Mr Singh stressed that, “Samskara is more vital and important than becoming intelligent, meritorious and wealthy. He said there are numerous examples like Afzal Guru, Yakub Menon, and Osama Bin Laden to demolish the construct that lack of education and poverty were the only resons for terrorism. He called upon youth to take the pledge to refrain from any activity that goes against the country.”

He said problems like poverty and hunger, according to an official statement issued in this regard, have still not been eradicated from the country and a quality education can be the only tool to eliminate them.