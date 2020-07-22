ASTU Application 2020: Apply Online For JMEE And JLEE Till August 10

The Assam Science and Technology University, or ASTU, Guwahati, has extended the application deadline for Joint MCA Entrance Examination (JMEE) and Joint Lateral Entry Examination (JLEE). Eligible students can now apply online for admission to the state’s engineering colleges affiliated to ASTU till August 10. Earlier the deadline to submit the online applications for JMEE and JLEE was July 20.





The two eligibility tests, Joint MCA Entrance Examination, or JMEE, is conducted for admission to the first semester of MCA and Joint Lateral Entry Examination, or JLEE, for the third semester of BTech programmes in colleges and institutes affiliated to ASTU.

Details including online submission of JLEE 2020 application and JMEE 2020 application and syllabus of both the entrance tests are available on the ASTU website -- www.astu.ac.in.

ASTU JMEE 2020 And ASTU JMEE 2020 Application

The application form will only be considered accepted when the online JMEE and JLEE applications are uploaded with passport size photographs and signatures in the specified format and supported with the required application fee of Rs 1,000. An application number and a password will be generated after the online application of JMEE and JLEE 2020 are complete. Candidates are to use these system-generated application numbers and passwords for downloading the JMEE admit cards and JLEE admit cards.

ASTU JMEE 2020 And ASTU JMEE 2020

The JMEE and JLEE will be held for a duration of three hours each with multiple choice questions. The tests are held in pen-and-paper mode in two exam centres; Jorhat and Guwahati. The entrance examinations of JMEE 2020 and JLEE 2020 are scheduled to be conducted on August 23 between 11 am and 2 pm. The admit cards of JMEE 2020 and JLEE 2020 will be available for download from August 18, 2020 to the date of examination.