  • Home
  • Education
  • Astronomical laboratories in Uttar Pradesh Government Schools Capture Imagination Of Young And Old Alike

Astronomical laboratories in Uttar Pradesh Government Schools Capture Imagination Of Young And Old Alike

The laboratories have sown the seeds of curiosity, with their walls filled with pictures giving information about solar system.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 10, 2022 2:15 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration Date Extended
Sarvodaya Vidyalayas: Admission To Entry-Level Classes Begin From April 11; Guidelines, Other Details
Cabinet Approves Continuation Of Atal Innovation Mission Till March 2023
62 Per Cent Of Parents Favour Mandatory Masking For Children, Staff In Schools While Indoors: Survey
Age Criteria For Class 1 KV Admission: Expect Further Extension Of Deadline, Delhi High Court
KVS Admission 2022: Registration Begins For Class 2 And Above, Here's How To Apply
Astronomical laboratories in Uttar Pradesh Government Schools Capture Imagination Of Young And Old Alike
Astronomical laboratories in UP government schools
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bulandshahr:

A novel initiative of setting up astronomical laboratories in government schools of this district in Uttar Pradesh has become the cynosure of all eyes as children and adults alike make a beeline for these centres to know about planets, stars and other aspects of astronomy. The laboratories have sown the seeds of curiosity, with their walls filled with pictures giving information about solar system.

Here, children as well as people of the village can watch the beauty of moon and stars through telescopes. Chief Development Officer (CDO) Abhishek Pandey said the astronomical laboratories have been established in 109 primary and upper primary schools in the district after taking inspiration from the New Education Policy 2020. The objective behind establishing these laboratories is to develop scientific temper among students and indentify those with an aptitude for science, he said.

Mr Vikas, a teacher posted at the astronomical laboratory set up in the primary school of Sikanderabad development area here, said enrolment of children in schools has increased after establishing these labs. "Apart from children, villagers are also invited to these labs. We give information about the weight of planets and other aspects of astronomy. In fact, enrolment of children in schools has increased due to these laboratories," he said. A student, who visits the astronomical laboratory at a primary school of Bilsuri, said he came to know about earth and its revolution around sun, solar system and lunar eclipse at these centres. He added that he also gets to watch the moon and stars through telescope.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News UP Schools

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
From NEET UG, CUET Registration To CMAT Exam 2022, Here's The List Of Important Education Events This Week
From NEET UG, CUET Registration To CMAT Exam 2022, Here's The List Of Important Education Events This Week
CUET 2022 Registration Underway; Know Eligibility Criteria, Other Details
CUET 2022 Registration Underway; Know Eligibility Criteria, Other Details
ISC Semester 2 Exams Starting Soon; Check Sample Paper, Syllabus, Time Table
ISC Semester 2 Exams Starting Soon; Check Sample Paper, Syllabus, Time Table
ICSE Semester 2 Exams Starting Soon; Check Sample Paper, Syllabus Here
ICSE Semester 2 Exams Starting Soon; Check Sample Paper, Syllabus Here
NEET UG 2022 Application Process Underway; Everything Related To Exam City And More
NEET UG 2022 Application Process Underway; Everything Related To Exam City And More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................