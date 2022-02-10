Assam's ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ Moment: Tea Seller Son's AIIMS Seat Story A Lie

Assam tea-seller's son clearing NEET UG in first attempt is fake

It's certainly Assam's Munna Bhai MBBS moment. But this real life Munna Bhai has apparently fooled almost everyone - the media at large and even politicians- 24 years old Rahul Kumar Das of Pathachar Kuchi was in news for a week, trending on social media for being a poor tea-pan seller single mother's son who cleared NEET at one go and got a seat in prestigious AIIMS - the story has now turned put to be fake.

While a group of students from Assam who had appeared for NEET has first raised the alarms to media claiming that Rahul's claims are 'fake', proof of it came to media today.

He has been verified from multiple sources that Rahul's admit card was doctored, he used the records of a student from Haryana to show that he got a seat in the AIIMS.

Rahul's Fake Admit Card

The records that that Rahul gave media was that his Roll No for NEET Exams was 2303001114 which was in Rahul's admit card, but cross verification has found put that in reality that roll number of Kiranjeet Kaur from Haryana, who ranked AIR 11656.

Rahul Das's Original Mark Sheet

The regional media in Assam first picked up Rahul's story and soon national media and social media was full of his story and praises on him.

Even Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the State government will take care of his educational expenses.

Going a step ahead Assam cabinet Minister Ranjit Kumar Das also came to felicitate him in Patacharkuchi and announced that the government will bear the educational expenses of Rahul.

Today the locals in anger have dismantled the small pan-tea shop of Rahul's mother, locals also alleged that Rahul, his mother and younger brother are all ascending.

Rahul made a Facebook post threatening to die by suicide.