  • Assam’s Fee Waiving Scheme For College Admission, Pragyan Bharti, To Continue In 2021-22

The Assam's fee waiver scheme Pragyan Bharti for free admission will continue this year, 2021-22 declared the Assam government on Monday, September 6.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 7, 2021 4:11 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Assam's fee waiver scheme Pragyan Bharti for free admission will continue this year, 2021-22 declared the Assam government on Monday, September 6. Under the Pragyan Bharti scheme, students whose parental income is less than Two lakh get free admission in HS, Degree and MA, MSc, and MCom courses.

The Assam Higher Education Department announced that the HS and BA, BSc, BCom students who have avail the fee waiver scheme earlier can also apply for their second and third year admission. Final year students of MA, MSc, and MCom can also take advantage of the scheme.

Students whose parents are working in the state government or the central government cannot take the benefits under the Pragyan Bharti Scheme.

Students will have to submit an undertaking stating that either of their parents are not working with the state or central government.

Students’ parental income should be less than two lakh for the eligibility for this scheme.

Students who have less than 75% of attendance will also be not able to avail benefits from this scheme.

However, the private colleges, universities, and Central Universities situated in Assam will not be providing the benefits to the students under the Pragyan Bharti scheme.

Government institutes that provide benefits under the Pragyan Bharti scheme are:

  • Gauhati University, Guwahati

  • Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh

  • Bodoland University, Kokrajhar.

  • Cotton University, Guwahati

  • Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit & Ancient Studies University, Nalbari.

  • Women’s University, Jorhat

  • Bhattadev University, Bajali

  • Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai

  • Madhabdev university, Lakhimpur

  • Majuli University of Culture, Majuli

  • Sati Sadhini Raijyik Viswavidyalaya

To avail benefits under this scheme, students will be required to submit their income certificate from the local revenue circle officer only. The Director Of Higher Education will check the certificates submitted by the students

