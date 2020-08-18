  • Home
Assamese And Regional Languages As Medium Of Instruction Upto Class 5: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that all schools in Assam under different education boards will be required to teach students in Assamese and other regional languages up to Class 5.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 8:21 pm IST

Image credit: Himanta Biswa Sarma
New Delhi:

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that all schools in Assam under different education boards will be required to teach students in Assamese and other regional languages up to Class 5.

Mr Sarma, during his Independence Day Speech at Morigaon, said that students of Assam will receive education upto Class 5 in their mother tongue.

“English medium schools will be required to teach in Assamese, Tiwa, Rabha, Bodo or other regional languages. English as a medium of instruction can start only from Class 6,” Mr Sarma Said.

The Assam government has also passed a legislation that has made it mandatory for all boards to compulsorily teach Assamese up to Class 10.

The government also created a task force to implement the New Education Policy 2020 by December 2020.

On August 18, Mr Sarma announced that girl students whosecured first division in their Class 12 board exams under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, or AHSEC will receive free sccoty under the ‘Pragyan Bharti’ scheme of the state government.

The minister also announced that that the seat capacity of government colleges will be increased by at least 25%, which will be reserved for the students of the state board.

