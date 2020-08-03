#AssamAgainstEIA: University Students Campaign Against Draft EIA

Students from several universities in Assam have started an online campaign to voice their criticism of the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) norms. The campaign has been organized by All Assamese Students’ Association, and it aims to spread awareness about the draft EIA and the harmful effects it will allegedly have on Assam if it is passed in the Parliament.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has drafted a fresh EIA notification, 2020, which will replace the EIA notification of 2006. The draft considers as ecologically sensitive only those areas that are notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. This excludes places like reserve forest, sacred groves, wetlands coasts, flood plains and. Students fear the new norms will harm the northeastern states most.

A student tweeted: "Northeast India is extremely vulnerable to the effects of climate change/crisis! Instead of strengthening the EIA , ironically, @moefcc is diluting it."

While another concerned about the draft EIA said: "EIA2020 Draft provisions mining w/o considering wider catchment area & doesn't look into cumulative impacts of mining over extended period destroying river banks & removes public consultation."

EIA2020 Draft provisions mining w/o considering wider catchment area & doesn't look

into cumulative impacts of mining over extended period destroying river banks &

removes public consultation. @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar #AssamAgainstEIA#WithdrawDraftEIA2020 pic.twitter.com/dvadA9KsDM — Debashish Kashyap (@DebashishKashy6) August 3, 2020

EIA is a process in which major industrial, mining, real estate or public infrastructure projects are assessed for their potentially adverse impact on the environment. Every major development project has to undergo this and obtain clearance.

The campaign gained momentum when students of several universities including Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI), Dibrugarh University, Gauhati University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Assam Women’s University, Madhavdev University, Tezpur University and Cotton University registered their protest on Twitter, tagging their posts with #AssamAgainstEIA, #NEAAgainstEIA, #WithdrawDraftEIA2020 and #EIA2020.

"India ranks 168/180 in global Environment Performance Index & 179/180 in air quality. If Draft EIA 2020 becomes law, we'll reach the bottom of the pit with more industrial pollution," added a student to oppose the draft EIA.

India ranks 168/180 in global Environment Performance Index & 179/180 in air quality. If Draft EIA 2020 becomes law, we'll reach the bottom of the pit with more industrial pollution @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar #AssamAgainstEIA #WithdrawDraft EIA2020 pic.twitter.com/pMMXqABBQa — Trishànku Borgohaín (@borghain07) August 3, 2020

"STRENGTHEN EIA by adding: Conduct Cumulative Environment Impact Assessment (CEIA) for all river valley projects annually. Fresh CEIA should be a must prior to consideration of a new river valley project," tweeted another.

STRENGTHEN EIA by adding: Conduct Cumulative Environment Impact Assessment (CEIA) for all river valley projects annually. Fresh CEIA should be a must prior to consideration of a new river valley project @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar #AssamAgainstEIA #WithdrawDraftEIA2020 pic.twitter.com/feYxG7WYaf — Bhargav K Borah (@borahbhargav) August 3, 2020

While another student taking the opportunity of Raksha Bandhan today tweeted: "The essence of #RakshaBandhan is about all of us being protective of, & caring for, each other, not just about brothers protecting sisters. One must learn to protect his surrounding elements too."