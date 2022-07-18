Assam To Introduce English As Medium Of Instruction For Science, Maths From Class 6

Assam to introduce English as a medium of instruction for Science and Maths

The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a review meeting held on Sunday, July 17, discussed several issues in the field of Elementary Education, Samagra Siksha, Adarsha Vidyalayas, Technical and Secondary Education. The Chief Minister took stock of progress in implementation of e-office, disposal of files under Mission Sabdhavana, recruitment and promotion, amalgamation of schools, boost to school infrastructure.

Mr Sarma also directed the education department to carry out amalgamation of schools within fixed timeframe following RTE guideline, introduce English as medium of instruction for Science and Mathematics from Class 6 to Class 12, along with continuation of teaching of both subjects in Assamese language. The minister also directed introduce special Gyanjyoti programme for students of 97 Tea Garden Adarsh Vidyalayas during Durga Puja.

While addressing the principals and teachers of newly established model high schools in tea garden areas during an orientation program at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, the Chief Minister earlier said that the state government with a view to augmenting the academic environment in the tea garden areas took the step for setting up 119 Model High Schools, out of which 97 schools have been completed and academic session for the year 2022-23 in these schools will start from May 10.