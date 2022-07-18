  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam To Introduce English As Medium Of Instruction For Science, Maths From Class 6

Assam To Introduce English As Medium Of Instruction For Science, Maths From Class 6

The Chief Minister took stock of progress in implementation of e-office, disposal of files under Mission Sabdhavana, recruitment and promotion, amalgamation of schools, boost to school infrastructure.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 18, 2022 1:15 pm IST
Assam To Introduce English As Medium Of Instruction For Science, Maths From Class 6
Assam to introduce English as a medium of instruction for Science and Maths
New Delhi:

The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a review meeting held on Sunday, July 17, discussed several issues in the field of Elementary Education, Samagra Siksha, Adarsha Vidyalayas, Technical and Secondary Education. The Chief Minister took stock of progress in implementation of e-office, disposal of files under Mission Sabdhavana, recruitment and promotion, amalgamation of schools, boost to school infrastructure.

Mr Sarma also directed the education department to carry out amalgamation of schools within fixed timeframe following RTE guideline, introduce English as medium of instruction for Science and Mathematics from Class 6 to Class 12, along with continuation of teaching of both subjects in Assamese language. The minister also directed introduce special Gyanjyoti programme for students of 97 Tea Garden Adarsh Vidyalayas during Durga Puja.

While addressing the principals and teachers of newly established model high schools in tea garden areas during an orientation program at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, the Chief Minister earlier said that the state government with a view to augmenting the academic environment in the tea garden areas took the step for setting up 119 Model High Schools, out of which 97 schools have been completed and academic session for the year 2022-23 in these schools will start from May 10.

Click here for more Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Unofficial Answer Key, Exam Analysis, Cut-Off, College Predictor
Live | NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Unofficial Answer Key, Exam Analysis, Cut-Off, College Predictor
TS ICET 2022 Hall Ticket Likely Today; How To Download
TS ICET 2022 Hall Ticket Likely Today; How To Download
CUET PG 2022 Application Process To End Today; Details Here
CUET PG 2022 Application Process To End Today; Details Here
NMC Plans Exam To Allow Persecuted Minorities Who Migrated From Pakistan To Practice Medicine In India
NMC Plans Exam To Allow Persecuted Minorities Who Migrated From Pakistan To Practice Medicine In India
AP ICET 2022 Admit Card Out, How To Download
AP ICET 2022 Admit Card Out, How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................