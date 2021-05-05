Assam Suspends Physical Classes In All Educational Institutions

  • Home
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Assam Government has announced the closure of all educational institutions in the state till further notice.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 5, 2021 2:35 pm IST

Assam announces closure of schools, colleges, universities in the state amid COVID-19
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Assam Government has announced the closure of all educational institutions in the state till further notice. All primary, higher secondary schools, colleges and universities in the state will remain closed during this period and online classes will however continue to keep the teaching and learning process in momentum.

Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Assam, irrespective of the number of COVID-19 cases in the districts, all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till further orders, said Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier on April 27, the Assam Government has allowed the closure of all educational institutions from pre-primary to university level till May 11 in districts with over 300 COVID-19 cases.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Assam, the state government has imposed new restrictions and increased the timing for night curfew instead of a full lockdown. According to an order issued on Tuesday, May 4, the government has directed all shops and offices to shut down by 2 pm on all days and night curfew to be in place from 6 pm to 5 am. As per the guidelines, all educational institutions in the state including schools, colleges and universities must aim to provide quality virtual education to the students.

On Tuesday, May 4, the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) have postponed the Matric (Class 10) and HS (Class 12) exams due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. Several universities in the state including Dibrugarh University and Gauhati University have also postponed their semester exams.

