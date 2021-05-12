Assam Shuts All Educational Institutions Till May 28 Due To COVID Surge In State

Assam shuts all educational institutions till May 28

Assam has revised its guidelines for the containment zones and other districts created due to surge in the COVID-19 cases. The state government has asked to shut down all the educational institutions in the state for 15 days till May 28 to avoid spread of infections. It has allowed schools and colleges to conduct online classes during this time.



The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued revised COVID-19 protocols to restrict public movement. It has directed to shut down all the educational institutions in the state.

ASDMA said in a notification that, “No physical classes shall be allowed for 15 days”.

It further called for good-quality online classes for the students as it said that “all educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities must provide quality virtual options”.

The new restrictions have been imposed in urban and adjacent areas within 5 km of radius from the periphery of municipal corporations, municipal boards and revenue towns.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the The Assam Higher Education Council (AHSEC) had postponed the higher secondary (HS) first year exams.

The HSLC or Class 10 board exams have also been postponed. The exams were scheduled to begin from May 11 and continue till June 1.

The Class 12 board examinations have also been deferred.