Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022 By June 4, HS 12th Result By June-End

SEBA HSLC, AHSEC HS Results 2022: According to SEBA official, "the post evaluation process for the HSLC, Class 10 exam is ongoing, and the board is trying to announce the Class 10 result in the first week of June, by June 4."

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 27, 2022 2:53 pm IST | Source: Careers360

SEBA HSLC, AHSEC HS results 2022 will be announce in June
Image credit: shutterstock.com

SEBA HSLC, AHSEC HS Results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the result of High School Leaving Certification Examination (HSLC) Class 10 exam 2022 in the first week of June. According to SEBA official, "the post evaluation process for the HSLC, Class 10 exam is ongoing, and the board is trying to announce the Class 10 result in the first week of June, by June 4. If there's any delay, the HSLC result 2022 will surely be announced in the second week of June." Once announced, the Class 10 exam result will be available on the official websites- sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in. READ MORE | West Bengal, Rajasthan; List Of State-Wise 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Announced In May

Meanwhile, the students who appeared for the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), HS 12th exams 2022 will get their results by June-end. AHSEC Controller Pankaj Borthakur told Careers360 that the evaluation process of the HS exam papers are ongoing, and will take time to conclude. "The students can expect their HS results after the third week, the council will notify the Class 12 result dates," the official said. The Class 12 result will be available on the official websites- results.shiksha,assamresult.in, assamresult.co.in.

Around 4 lakh students appeared in the SEBA, HSLC Class 10 exam, and two lakh took the HS 12th exams held in April and May. The HSLC, Class 10 exam was concluded on May 31, and HS, 12th exam on April 12.

The HSLC, HS students will get their results on the official websites- sebaonline.org for 10th and assamresult.co.in for 12th. To get results, the candidates need to use their roll number, registration number, date of birth. HSLC, HS results will appear on the screen, download the marksheet and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the pass percentage in the HSLC exam was at 93.10 per cent, while the pass percentage in the HS Science was 99.06 per cent, Arts- 98.93 per cent, Commerce- 99.57 per cent. For details on SEBA HSLC, AHSEC HS results 2022, please visit the respective official websites.

Assam Board result AHSEC HS result HSLC result

