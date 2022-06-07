Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Websites To Check

Image credit: resultsassam.nic.in Check HSLC 10th result 2022 at sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in

SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), Class 10 exam result is available now on the official websites- sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. The SEBA HSLC, 10th result 2022 was released on Tuesday, June 7, and a total of 56.49 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exam 2022 successfully. Assam HSLC Exam Result 2022: Direct Link | Assam HSLC Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

To get HSLC, 10th result 2022, students need to visit the official website- sebaonline.org. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘HSLC result 2022’. Use your roll number, and the HSLC 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download HSLC result 2022, take a print out for further references. The HSLC, 10th result 2022 will also be available via SMS, App.

Over 4.31 lakh (4,31,132) students appeared in the HSLC, 10th exam 2022 conducted between March 15 and March 31. The pass percentage in the HSLC exam was at 93.10 per cent.

The students who could not pass in the HSLC exam 2022 can apply for the scrutiny process, and appear for the compartment exams. The dates will be notified soon, according to SEBA.