Assam Science And Technology University Releases Revised Time Tables For BCA, MCA Exams
The Assam Science And Technology University (ASTU) has released time tables for pending exams for both bachelors and masters in computer applications. The new dates have been announced for second semester’s re-exams. The BCA and MCA students can check the official website astu.ac.in for the revised date sheets and exam timings. The semester exams will begin on May 17 in offline mode.
The University also informed about the practical exams as it said that, “practical, drawing, laboratory and studio exams will be conducted as per the date sheet issued by individual colleges”.
BCA Semester Exams Revised Date sheet
The BCA exams will be conducted in the morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm.
Dates
Exams
May 17
Data structure and algorithm
May 19
Mathematics-II
May 21
Digital Logic
May 24
Accounting and financial management
MCA Semester Exams Revised Date Sheet
The MCA exams will also be conducted in the morning shift.
Dates
Exams
May 17
Data structure and algorithm
May 19
Computer organisation
May 21
Computer-based optimisation techniques
May 24
Combinatorics graph theory
May 25
System softwares
These dates will not apply to those who have already appeared for special even semester repeater exams 2020.