Assam Science And Technology University Releases Revised Time Tables For BCA, MCA Exams

ASTU releases date sheets for MCA, BCA semester exams

The Assam Science And Technology University (ASTU) has released time tables for pending exams for both bachelors and masters in computer applications. The new dates have been announced for second semester’s re-exams. The BCA and MCA students can check the official website astu.ac.in for the revised date sheets and exam timings. The semester exams will begin on May 17 in offline mode.

The University also informed about the practical exams as it said that, “practical, drawing, laboratory and studio exams will be conducted as per the date sheet issued by individual colleges”.

BCA Semester Exams Revised Date sheet

The BCA exams will be conducted in the morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

Dates Exams May 17 Data structure and algorithm May 19 Mathematics-II May 21 Digital Logic May 24 Accounting and financial management





MCA Semester Exams Revised Date Sheet

The MCA exams will also be conducted in the morning shift.

Dates Exams May 17 Data structure and algorithm May 19 Computer organisation May 21 Computer-based optimisation techniques May 24 Combinatorics graph theory May 25 System softwares





These dates will not apply to those who have already appeared for special even semester repeater exams 2020.