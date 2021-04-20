  • Home
Assam Science And Technology University Releases Revised Time Tables For BCA, MCA Exams

The Assam Science And Technology University has released time tables for pending exams for both bachelors and masters in computer applications. The new dates have been announced for second semester’s re-exams.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 20, 2021 3:04 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Assam Science And Technology University (ASTU) has released time tables for pending exams for both bachelors and masters in computer applications. The new dates have been announced for second semester’s re-exams. The BCA and MCA students can check the official website astu.ac.in for the revised date sheets and exam timings. The semester exams will begin on May 17 in offline mode.

The University also informed about the practical exams as it said that, “practical, drawing, laboratory and studio exams will be conducted as per the date sheet issued by individual colleges”.

BCA Semester Exams Revised Date sheet

The BCA exams will be conducted in the morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

Dates

Exams

May 17

Data structure and algorithm

May 19

Mathematics-II

May 21

Digital Logic

May 24

Accounting and financial management


MCA Semester Exams Revised Date Sheet

The MCA exams will also be conducted in the morning shift.

Dates

Exams

May 17

Data structure and algorithm

May 19

Computer organisation

May 21

Computer-based optimisation techniques

May 24

Combinatorics graph theory

May 25

System softwares


These dates will not apply to those who have already appeared for special even semester repeater exams 2020.

