Assam Science And Technology University (ASTU) Releases COVID-19 SOPs To Hold Semester Exams

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the students and the institutions. The SOPs seek to act as a guide for the students appearing for the end-semester exams amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As per the guidelines issued by ASTU, students have to mandatorily wear masks and follow respiratory hygiene during the end semester examinations. The university will start the semester examinations on May 17 in offline mode.

As per ASTU guidelines on COVID-19, students must carry their own hand sanitizer and drinking water bottles to the exam halls.

For students with COVID-19 symptoms, the university has asked them to self-isolate and report it to the Principals of the institutions.

The university has also asked the institutions to sanitise the exam halls and other common areas and the examination-in-charge must ensure that the seating arrangements in the exam hall is made keeping in mind social distancing norms.

To avoid overcrowding after the conclusion of exams, students have to exit in an orderly manner. Spitting will be strictly prohibited and sharing of personal belongings and stationery including pen and ruler will not be allowed during the end-semester exam.