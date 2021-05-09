  • Home
Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 9, 2021 5:07 pm IST

Assam Science And Technology University (ASTU) Postpones May 2021 Exams, New Dates Soon
ASTU postpones May 2021 exam
New Delhi:

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has postponed all the examinations scheduled to be held in May 2021. The university will announce the new exam dates and the mode of exams later. ASTU would have started the semester examinations on May 17 in offline mode. The decision to defer the exams has been made in order to break the COVID-19 transmission chain during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

“It is for information to all concerned that all the scheduled examinations in the month of May 2021 under the Assam Science and Technology University are hereby postponed and the new schedule and the mode of examinations will be notified in due course of time,” read an ASTU statement.

The university had earlier released standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the students and the institutions for holding the May 2021 exams. The university also informed about the practical exams as it said that, “practical, drawing, laboratory and studio exams will be conducted as per the date sheet issued by individual colleges”.

As per ASTU guidelines on COVID-19, students must carry their own hand sanitizer and drinking water bottles to the exam halls. For students with COVID-19 symptoms, the university had asked them to self-isolate and report it to the Principals of the institutions. ASTU had also asked the institutions to sanitise the exam halls and other common areas and the examination-in-charge must ensure that the seating arrangements in the exam hall be made keeping in mind social distancing norms.

Assam on Saturday witnessed a rise of 5,756 COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 2,89,069 while 50 fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,628.

Assam Science and Technology University, Guwahati semester exam
