Assam Science And Technology University: Application For JMEE And JLEE Open Till July 20

ASTU Application 2020: Apply Online For JMEE And JLEE Till July 20

The Assam Science and Technology University, or ASTU, Guwahati, has released the application notification for the Joint MCA Entrance Examination (JMEE) and Joint Lateral Entry Examination (JLEE). Eligible candidates can apply online for admission to the state’s engineering colleges affiliated to the university till July 20. The entrance examinations are scheduled to be conducted on August 23 between 11 AM to 2 PM.

The Joint MCA Entrance Examination, or JMEE, is conducted for admission to the university’s first semester of MCA and Joint Lateral Entry Examination, or JLEE, for the third semester of BTech programme.

Details including online submission of JLEE and JMEE application forms and syllabus of entrance tests are available on the ASTU website -- www.astu.ac.in.

Along with the application of ASTU’s JLEE and JMEE application form, candidates are to pay an amount of Rs 1000 online through debit card, credit card or net banking payment facility.

Upon JLEE and JMEE registration, an application number and password will be generated. Candidates can use these for downloading their JLEE admit cards and JMEE admit cards from the ASTU website. The admit cards of the entrance examinations will be available for download from August 18, 2020 to the date of examination.

The entrance examinations will be held for a duration of three hours each with multiple choice questions. As per a statement issued by the university, the results of JLEE and JMEE will be declared on or before September 1, 2020.