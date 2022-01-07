Assam Schools Up To Class 5 Closed; Up To Class 8 In Guwahati

Assam schools up to Class 5 closed till January 30: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Schools Closed: Schools in Assam up to Class 5 will be closed starting tomorrow onwards, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today. In Guwahati, schools will be shut up to Class 8, the chief minister said.

To control the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Assam government has announced fresh restrictions, which include night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am, which will come into effect January 8 onwards. The government has also announced restrictions in the functioning of restaurants, offices etc.

Addressing a press conference today, the chief minister said that both private and public schools have been ordered shut till January 30.

“All schools up to class 5 will be closed down in the entire Assam up to January 30. In Guwahati, schools will be closed up to Class 8,” Mr Sarma said.

The Health Department will ensure that schools are closed up to Class 8 in other places, if the number of covid cases rise further, the minister said.

Offline teaching learning activities for Classes 9, 10, and 11 will continue on a rotational basis and students will attend classes for three days a week. For Class 12, offline education will continue as usual since they have board exams, Mr Sharma added.

The minister further said that school hours will be as usual and the Education Department will release a notification fixing school timings for Classes 9, 10 and 11.

Assam becomes the latest state to shut down schools as the country battles the new Omicron verient and the third wave of COVID-19.