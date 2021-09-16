Assam Schools To Reopen Next Week For Class 10

Image credit: Shutterstock Assam schools to reopen Monday for Class 10: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu (Representational)

After reopening colleges, universities for partially vaccinated students, the Assam government has now decided to resume physical teaching-learning for school students.

The cabinet has decided to reopen schools for Class 10 students from September 20, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said on Thursday.

An SOP, similar to the one released for Class 12 and others, will be issued soon, the minister said.

Classes will begin with not more than 30 students in a classroom, the minister said, adding that other COVID-19 protocols will be followed in schools.

If the number of students in Class 10 in a school is above 30, they will be divided into sections. The minister has asked schools to prepare for reopening – sanitisation, cleaning work, etc – starting from today.

The minister has asked students in other classes to be prepared for offline classes. The government will review the situation for a week or ten days, after resuming physical classes for Class 10, and take a call in this regard.

Dr Pegu also informed that the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has reduced Class 9 and Class 10 syllabus by 40 per cent for the ongoing academic year.

After months of closure, schools and junior colleges for Class 12 and higher educational institutions were allowed to reopen on September 1.

The government had directed institutions to organise vaccination drives for eligible students for the first three days and resume Classes from September 6.