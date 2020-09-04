Assam: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till September 30, Online Classes Allowed

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the Assam government issued a slew of guidelines prohibiting certain activities under the Disaster Management Act. The government directed that the schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes for regular class activities shall remain closed till September 30, 2020. Online and distance learning activities will be allowed with 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff. The teachers will be allowed to attend educational institutions at a time for online teaching or tele-counselling and related works only in areas outside of Containment Zones.

As per the orders, the students of class 9 to 12 are allowed to visit their schools on a voluntary basis and with the written consent of parents for guidance from teachers only.

Highlights of the order include:

1- Skill and entrepreneurship training will be permitted with strict compliance of COVID 19 protocols and in line with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

2- Higher educational institutions are allowed to operate only for research and unavoidable laboratory / experimental works. This will be allowed only on the issue of necessary SoP by Department of Higher Education.

3- Public Transport will be allowed to operate from September 7 with strict compliance of social distancing and other COVID protocols.

4- Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions shall be allowed with a gathering of maximum of 100 persons at a time with effect from September 21, 2020, with the mandatory wearing of face cover and maintenance of ail other COVID protocols already issued, however, marriage related gatherings shall be restricted to 50 persons and the last rite related gatherings shall be restricted to 20 persons at a time which will continue to remain in force till September 20, 2020 after which 100 persons shall be allowed to gather.

5- Cinema Halls, Swimming Pools, entertainment parks. theatres and similar places will remain closed.

6- Lockdown shall remain in force in all Containment Zones till September 30, 2020.

7- Containment Zones shall be demarcated by District Magistrates with clear delineation of borders of the same and with the sole objective of breaking the chain of transmission of COVID 19 virus ensuring that there is no movement of people in or out of such zones except for emergency and medical purposes.