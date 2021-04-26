Image credit: Shutterstock Assam schools for up to Class 8, in districts with 100+ COVID-19 cases shut till May 8: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government on Monday ordered closure of schools for the students of Classes 6 to 8 in districts where the number of active COVID-19 cases have crossed the 100 mark. Earlier, the government said lower primary (LP) schools – up to Class 5 – will be closed in districts where the active cases have crossed the one hundred mark. Schools in these districts will remain shut till May 8 and offline classes will be made available for the student, the official notification said.

Addressing a press conference from the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Assan Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said districts excluding Chirang, Biswanath, Baska, Majuli, Dima Hasao, Charaideo, Hailakandi, South Salmara and West Karbi Anglong have already crossed the 100 mark and schools in the remaining districts will be completely closed.

#AssamCovidUpdate



DCs of districts, where active #COVID19 cases cross 100 on a particular day, have been authorised to suspend physical classroom assembly of students of Class VI to VIII in pvt & public schools. Online classes to be made available.



Stay 🏡 Be 🧷 pic.twitter.com/Af9PXL9DXl — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 26, 2021

Earlier, the Assam Government had issued COVID-19 guidelines according to which all educational institutions in the state including schools, colleges and universities, as per the guidelines, must provide quality virtual education.

Physical classes for the students of Class 6 and above will be allowed with 50 per cent attendance and schools have been directed to stagger the class timings so that crowds do not form at the entrance and exit gates, the government had said.

Now, in districts with over 100 active COVID-19 cases, classroom teaching for Class 9 and above will continue with 50 per cent attendance, Mr Sarma said today.

In Guwahati, if the number of active cases touch 1,000, the Kamrup Metro district administration can decide on closing down educational institutions and hostels, the minister had earlier said.