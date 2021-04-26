  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam Government Orders To Shut Schools Up To Class 8 In Districts With Over 100 COVID Cases

Assam Government Orders To Shut Schools Up To Class 8 In Districts With Over 100 COVID Cases

Assan Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said districts excluding Chirang, Biswanath, Baska, Majuli, Dima Hasao, Charaideo, Hailakandi, South Salmara and West Karbi Anglong have already crossed the 100 mark and schools in the remaining districts will be completely closed.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 26, 2021 9:20 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

All Educational Institutions In Guwahati Shut For 15 Days
Telangana Promotes Over 53 Lakh Students In Classes 1-9 Amid COVID Scare
Telangana: Summer Vacation In Schools, Colleges Begins Tomorrow
Sikkim Shuts Schools, Colleges As COVID-19 Cases Spike
List Of States Announcing Summer Vacations For Schools From April
Arunachal Pradesh Shuts Down Schools From April 26 Amid Soaring COVID-19 Cases
Assam Government Orders To Shut Schools Up To Class 8 In Districts With Over 100 COVID Cases
Assam schools for up to Class 8, in districts with 100+ COVID-19 cases shut till May 8: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Assam government on Monday ordered closure of schools for the students of Classes 6 to 8 in districts where the number of active COVID-19 cases have crossed the 100 mark. Earlier, the government said lower primary (LP) schools – up to Class 5 – will be closed in districts where the active cases have crossed the one hundred mark. Schools in these districts will remain shut till May 8 and offline classes will be made available for the student, the official notification said.

Read ||All Educational Institutions In Guwahati Shut For 15 Days

Addressing a press conference from the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Assan Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said districts excluding Chirang, Biswanath, Baska, Majuli, Dima Hasao, Charaideo, Hailakandi, South Salmara and West Karbi Anglong have already crossed the 100 mark and schools in the remaining districts will be completely closed.

Earlier, the Assam Government had issued COVID-19 guidelines according to which all educational institutions in the state including schools, colleges and universities, as per the guidelines, must provide quality virtual education.

Physical classes for the students of Class 6 and above will be allowed with 50 per cent attendance and schools have been directed to stagger the class timings so that crowds do not form at the entrance and exit gates, the government had said.

Now, in districts with over 100 active COVID-19 cases, classroom teaching for Class 9 and above will continue with 50 per cent attendance, Mr Sarma said today.

In Guwahati, if the number of active cases touch 1,000, the Kamrup Metro district administration can decide on closing down educational institutions and hostels, the minister had earlier said.

Click here for more Education News
Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Schools COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
All Educational Institutions In Guwahati Shut For 15 Days
All Educational Institutions In Guwahati Shut For 15 Days
ICAI Extends Last Date For Waiving-Off Condonation Fees
ICAI Extends Last Date For Waiving-Off Condonation Fees
Central University Of Kashmir Postpones Exams Scheduled From April 27
Central University Of Kashmir Postpones Exams Scheduled From April 27
Lucknow University Announces BCom, BA 3rd Semester Results
Lucknow University Announces BCom, BA 3rd Semester Results
Punjab Releases Grants For Strengthening Infrastructure Of Vocational Labs
Punjab Releases Grants For Strengthening Infrastructure Of Vocational Labs
.......................... Advertisement ..........................