Assam Scholarship 2020: Apply Now For Combined Merit And Other Scholarships

The Directorate of Higher Education, Government of Assam, has started online applications for Combined Merit Scholarship, PG research scholarship and Minority Scholarship 2020. Candidates who meet the required eligibility can apply online on the official website of DHE Assam, directorateofhighereducation.assam.gov.in.

The last date to submit online application form for these scholarships is November 19 and the last date to submit hard copy of the application form along with documents is November 20.

Apply here for Assam Scholarships 2020

Assam Combined Merit Scholarship 2020

To become eligible for this scholarship, students must have “uniformly good” academic records with at least 60% marks in the last qualifying examinations -- higher secondary or three year degree (TDC). The student must also be a domicile of Assam and pursuing general degree and master degree for the session 2020-21.

Scholarship amount: Rs 300 per month for UG courses and Rs 500 per month for PG courses

Assam PG Research Scholarship 2020

Students who have scored at least 55% marks in the last qualifying exam (UG or PG) and have registered as MPhil or PhD or Post Doctorate research scholar in any recognized university can apply for the scholarship. The student must be a domicile of Assam.

Scholarship amount:

For PhD: Rs 1,000 per month

For MPhil: Rs 700 per month

For PG LLM: Rs 500 per month

Assam Minority Girl Scholarship 2020

Girl students belonging to the minority community, also a domicile of Assam, who has secured at least 50% marks in the previous qualifying examination can apply for this scholarship. The students must have a valid bank account in their name in a nationalized bank, preferably in the State Bank of India (SBI)

Scholarship amount:

UG: Rs 6,000 per annum

PG: Rs 10,000 per annum