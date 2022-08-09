Assam Rifles Sets Up Centre To Coach Nagaland Students For NEET, JEE

Assam Rifles has set up centre to coach Nagaland students for JEE Main, NEET (reresentational)

The Assam Rifles has set up a residential centre in Nagaland where students belonging to the underprivileged section of society of the North-eastern state will be coached for examinations like NEET and JEE. Director General Assam Rifles (DGAR), Lieutenant General P C Nair inaugurated the Late Captain N Kenguruse Centre of Excellence and Wellness at Chieswema in Kohima district.

The project was initiated by the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) in collaboration with a private bank and National Integrity and Educational Development Corporation (NIEDO), a public charitable trust.

The Assam Rifles said the project has been conceptualized as a year-long residential coaching and mentoring facility for students from economically weaker and under-privileged sections of Nagaland for competitive examinations like NEET and JEE, all-India entrance tests for medical and engineering courses respectively.

Speaking on the occasion on Monday, the DGAR appreciated the efforts of IGAR (North), NIEDO and Axis bank in coming together towards this humanitarian cause saying that it will not only fulfil the drive of immensely talented youths of Nagaland but will also usher in prosperity and happiness in the society and the state.

Nagaland has had certain impediments in terms of higher education due to its remoteness and societal challenges evolving out of insurgency and those hindrances have prevented students from realising their aspirations and true potential, Lt Gen Nair said.

The project, he said, would be able to bridge this gap and provide students with an opportunity to achieve their dreams and contribute positively to society, the state and the nation. The DGAR said that the mentoring will provide value-based education, including soft skill training, critical life competencies, leadership capabilities, personal conditioning, wellness programmes, vocational training, personality development and end-to-end grooming to the selected students to help them in becoming productive human resource for the nation.

IGAR (North) Maj Gen Vikas Lakhera said this project will provide an opportunity for quality education to these selected children through specialised mentors. He hoped that this initiative will set a precedence for more such collaborations in future and would have a meaningful impact on the education rendered to the relatively weaker sections of society and in turn their lives.

