Assam Revisits Decision; To Hold Board Exams If Positivity Rate Goes Below 2%

Assam government revisits decision to hold board exams (representational)

Two days after announcing Class 10 or HSLC and Class 12 or HS final exams will be held, the Assam Government on Thursday said exams will be conducted only if the Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 2 per cent. The two education boards – Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) – will try to hold the exams in mid-July, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

Class 10, 12 board exams will be held between July 15 and 20 for two to three papers. Male and female students will write the exams on separate dates to ensure social distancing, the chief minister said.

Question papers will be “objective-type” and straightforward, the chief minister said, adding that the exams will be conducted following the necessary Covid protocols.

The Covid positivity rate by July 1 must be below 2 per cent for the exams to take place. Otherwise, teachers will promote students with school-based evaluation, Mr Sarma said. He advised students to continue their preparations.

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and many other states have decided to cancel the pending board exams for Class 10, 12 students. Assam, being an exception, plans to conduct these exams.

On July 8, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the government, after consultation with stakeholders, have decided to hold board exams.

"We will hold the exams with a reduced number of subjects and if necessary, on a reduced number of marks. We are observing the trend of Covid so we might get a window where Covid will be lowest in July and August...we have to complete the exams by August 15," Assam Education minister Ranoj Pegu told NDTV.

The state government will also release a set of SOPs, for smooth and safe conduct of board exams.