Assam Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2022: PAT Registration Process Underway; Check Eligibility, Other details

Pat Exam Date 2022: The registration process for Assam Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2022, or PAT 2022, is underway. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) started the application process for PAT 2022 on May 1, 2022 on its official website- dte.assam.gov.in and patassam.online. The Assam PAT application form 2022 will be available on the official websites till June 10, 2022. Candidates who are willing to apply for the Assam Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2022, should visit the website to register themselves within the mentioned deadline.

The Assam Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2022, or Assam PAT 2022, will be conducted on July 17, 2022 or July 24, 2022 tentatively. As per the official notice, the final date of the admission test will be notified three weeks prior to the test.

Assam PAT Registration 2022: Steps To Apply

Applicants can follow the steps to register themselves for the Assam Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2022. Visit the official website of the DTE dte.assam.gov.in. Click on the registration link on appeared on the homepage. Fill up the application form with all the required credentials. Submit certain documents including photographs and scanned signatures. Click the option ‘submit’ to proceed further. Make the online payments using net banking/ debit card/credit cards Download the application number and save it for future needs.

Assam PAT 2022 Application Form: Direct Link

Assam Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must qualify in the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT 2022) for admission into diploma courses' offered by SCTE, Assam as notified by the DTE, Assam.

The candidate must pass the H.S.L.C. or its equivalent examination in a single sitting (without grace marks in Science and Mathematics and also have to pass individually both (theory and practical/ internal assessment) with Mathematics and Science.

The age of the candidate should be 20 years and 6 months as of December 31, 2022 (general, OBC). Age relaxation of three years is given for SC / ST / OBC category.

A candidate must be physically and mentally fit. A candidate will have to produce a fitness certificate at the time of admission from a registered medical practitioner.

Candidates must be Indian citizens and permanent residents of Assam. A Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) must be produced at the time of Counseling.