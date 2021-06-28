Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) Dates Rescheduled; Details Here

Assam PAT rescheduled; new dates announced

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam, has rescheduled the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) dates. Earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 25, Assam PAT will now be held on August 22. The application deadline for PAT 2021 has also been extended till July 20.

The official statement issued in this regard says that the date of release of online admit card will be notified later.

Assam PAT is a state level entrance exam for the candidates seeking admission in polytechnic diploma courses in Assam. The exam is open to students who have cleared Class 10 with Mathematics and Science as subjects in Class 10.

How To Register For Assam PAT 2021

Visit the DTE, Assam official website - pat2021.online/21PAT/

Complete the registration form.

Fill the Assam PAT application form.

Upload required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Preview and submit the application form.

PAT 2021 question paper comprises both objective and subjective parts. The objective part consists of multiple choice questions (MCQs) based on english language and grammar, general knowledge, and technical aptitude in Maths and Science. The subjective part would have long-answer questions based on the technical course. In total there will be 100 questions. Each question will be scored for 1 mark and there will be no negative marking.