  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam Planning School Teaching In Both Assamese, English: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Planning School Teaching In Both Assamese, English: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Kick-starting this year's 'Gunotsav', an exercise to evaluate the performance of the schools, at two schools in Sipajhar of Darrang district, Mr Sarma interacted with students.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 11, 2022 9:15 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Amid Intense Heatwave, Centre Issues Advisory For Schools
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Meets School Principals To Raise Education Standard In The State
Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission 2022 Third Merit List To Be Released Today At Kvsangathan.nic.in
Obligation Of State Government To Ensure Children Attend School: Supreme Court
NCR Schools Revise Timings, Restrict Outdoor Activities As Mercury Soars
MK Stalin Announces Breakfast Scheme For Government School Students
Assam Planning School Teaching In Both Assamese, English: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government is planning to introduce a "hybrid method" of teaching
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said his government is planning to introduce a "hybrid method" of teaching, mixing English and Assamese as mediums of instruction in schools. Kick-starting this year's 'Gunotsav', an exercise to evaluate the performance of the schools, at two schools in Sipajhar of Darrang district, Mr Sarma interacted with students. (Also read: West Bengal Government Asks Private Schools To Stop Offline Classes From May 7)

"The state government is contemplating to introduce a hybrid method of teaching with a mixture of both Assamese and English languages, aiming at widening the ambit of job opportunities for the students," an official statement said, quoting Sarma. He also said that the government is thinking of a rotational transfer of teachers within a district so that those serving in remote areas also get an opportunity to work at relatively easily accessible places.

Mr Sarma, however, said that the teaching community will also have to come forward willingly in a cooperative manner to realise this plan of the government. The 'Gunotsav 2022' will be held in three phases across all districts and will conclude on June 4. Speaking on the occasion at Ghorabondha Junior Basic School, Mr Sarma said that 'Gunotsav' is an opportunity to know about the present condition of educational institutions and the challenges faced by them.

"This also helps in planning to address all such issues in a holistic manner," he said, stressing on organising 'Gunotsov' exercise every year without any interruption, and asked the Education Department to take necessary steps to ensure this. 'Gunotsav' was first held in 2017 and already two rounds of this exercise have been conducted since then, covering all the 33 districts. Mr Sarma said the pandemic severely affected the education system, but now efforts are being made to bring it back to its earlier condition.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Assam Schools

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 Declared, Steps To Check
Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 Declared, Steps To Check
Supreme Court Seeks Centres Specific Reply On Lowering Of Cut-Off Marks For NEET-BDS Courses
Supreme Court Seeks Centres Specific Reply On Lowering Of Cut-Off Marks For NEET-BDS Courses
Amid Intense Heatwave, Centre Issues Advisory For Schools
Amid Intense Heatwave, Centre Issues Advisory For Schools
IIT Guwahati Develops Secure Integrated Circuits For Next-Generation Computing
IIT Guwahati Develops Secure Integrated Circuits For Next-Generation Computing
Pondicherry University Marches Ahead In Realising UN Sustainable Development Goals
Pondicherry University Marches Ahead In Realising UN Sustainable Development Goals
.......................... Advertisement ..........................